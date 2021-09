Published: 2:54 PM September 1, 2021

The crash happened on Cauldwell Hall Road - Credit: Google Maps

An Ipswich road was blocked after two vehicles crashed.

Police were called to the scene of the incident in Cauldwell Hall Road at around 2pm today, Wednesday, September 1.

The crash involving a Peugeot 207 and a Renault Masters van occurred near Freehold Road and St Johns Road.

The road was blocked by the two vehicles but they have since been moved.

No injuries have been reported.