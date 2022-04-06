Crash involving Mercedes and bicycle partially closes road in central Ipswich

A crash between a bicycle and a Mercedes led to a road being partially closed in central Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A crash in central Ipswich caused a road to be partially closed for a time earlier this afternoon.

A silver Mercedes and a bicycle were involved in the collision, which happened at the intersection of St Helen's Street and Spring Road.

Suffolk police were called to the incident at about 4.15pm, and put a road closure in place on St John's Road from 4.30pm.

Paramedics also attended the scene of the crash. The extent of any injuries sustained during the incident is currently not known.

The police confirmed that all roads were clear by approximately 6pm today.

