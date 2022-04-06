News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Crash involving Mercedes and bicycle partially closes road in central Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 6:29 PM April 6, 2022
A crash between a bicycle and a Mercedes led to a road being partially closed in central Ipswich

A crash between a bicycle and a Mercedes led to a road being partially closed in central Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A crash in central Ipswich caused a road to be partially closed for a time earlier this afternoon. 

A silver Mercedes and a bicycle were involved in the collision, which happened at the intersection of St Helen's Street and Spring Road. 

Suffolk police were called to the incident at about 4.15pm, and put a road closure in place on St John's Road from 4.30pm.

Paramedics also attended the scene of the crash. The extent of any injuries sustained during the incident is currently not known. 

The police confirmed that all roads were clear by approximately 6pm today.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.


Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Suffolk Police are investigating a break-in at a house in Highfield Approach in Ipswich (stock image

Suffolk Constabulary

Warrants issued for arrests of three men after Ipswich cannabis farm find

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Further planning statements have been submitted to IBC concerning the homes to be built west of Westerfield Road.

Planning and Development

Further plans for 815 new homes in Garden Suburb project submitted

Abygail Fossett

person
Luke has been missing for more than a week

Suffolk Live News

Police 'extremely concerned' for man who has not been seen for a week

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
EADT/STARpics sarah lucy brown 3/11/11UCS graduation ceremony for the School of Applied Soci

June Brown's former Ipswich school pays tribute to soap icon

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon