News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

A14 partially closed near Orwell Bridge after two-vehicle crash

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 3:28 PM June 5, 2022
The Orwell Bridge measures are to be discussed in Parliament in December. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The A14 is partially closed near the Orwell Bridge after a crash - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The A14 is partially closed near the Orwell Bridge after a two-vehicle crash.

The incident happened at about 2.55pm today, June 5, in the westbound carriageway near Ravenswood Park.

A white estate car and a truck have collided, leaving lane one closed as recovery takes place.

According to Suffolk police, there are no injuries to anyone involved in the crash.

The AA traffic map is showing building traffic on the road.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News
Orwell Bridge A14 News

Don't Miss

The IP1 postcode covers the north-west of Ipswich, Suffolk's county town

Suffolk Live News

Postcode guide: What is it like to live in IP1?

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Bourne Park paddling pool has closed on Saturday morning after glass was found in and around it Pict

Suffolk Live News

Paddling pool at Ipswich park shut due to vandalism

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a Â£30,000 cheque for the winner in Thetford

Eight Suffolk streets named People's Postcode Lottery winners

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
The faces of some of the criminals put behind bars in Suffolk in May 

Suffolk Live News

Jailed in May: The Suffolk criminals put behind bars last month

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon