A14 partially closed near Orwell Bridge after two-vehicle crash

The A14 is partially closed near the Orwell Bridge after a crash - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The A14 is partially closed near the Orwell Bridge after a two-vehicle crash.

The incident happened at about 2.55pm today, June 5, in the westbound carriageway near Ravenswood Park.

A white estate car and a truck have collided, leaving lane one closed as recovery takes place.

According to Suffolk police, there are no injuries to anyone involved in the crash.

The AA traffic map is showing building traffic on the road.

