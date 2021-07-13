Delays on A12 after crash near Martlesham Tesco

Published: 5:10 PM July 13, 2021

Two vehicles have crashed on the A12 at Martlesham - Credit: Google Maps

There are currently delays on the A12 at Martlesham following a two-vehicle crash.

Police were called to the scene of the crash, on the southbound carriageway, shortly before 4pm.

A Mini Countryman had broken down near to the Tesco Roundabout before it was involved in a collision with another vehicle.

Traffic has been heavy in both directions.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said the broken down car has been pushed off the carriageway and traffic is once again beginning to flow.

Information on any injuries is yet to be confirmed.



