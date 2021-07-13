Delays on A12 after crash near Martlesham Tesco
Published: 5:10 PM July 13, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
There are currently delays on the A12 at Martlesham following a two-vehicle crash.
Police were called to the scene of the crash, on the southbound carriageway, shortly before 4pm.
A Mini Countryman had broken down near to the Tesco Roundabout before it was involved in a collision with another vehicle.
Traffic has been heavy in both directions.
A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said the broken down car has been pushed off the carriageway and traffic is once again beginning to flow.
Information on any injuries is yet to be confirmed.
Most Read
- 1 Firefighters battle blaze at block of flats in Ipswich
- 2 Man who died after attack at Ipswich guest house named as Steven Povey
- 3 Man tries lone woman's door handle while she waits at Ipswich traffic light
- 4 'Upsetting and scary' - Neighbours react to high-rise Ipswich flat fire
- 5 Ipswich striker Norwood banned from roads after driving home from night out
- 6 Man charged with Ipswich murder appears in court
- 7 Organic farm shop shuts nine months after opening
- 8 Community order for 'lonely' man who downloaded indecent images of children
- 9 Confusing station name could be changed with council money
- 10 Woman in 30s fighting for her life after town centre attack