Crash on Wherstead Road causes traffic problems

Timothy Bradford

Published: 9:55 AM December 7, 2021
Traffic was queuing between the roundabouts on Wherstead Road and Hawes Street in Ipswich

Traffic was queuing between the roundabouts on Wherstead Road and Hawes Street this morning - Credit: Timothy Bradford

A crash on Wherstead Road is causing delays for motorists in the area. 

A two-vehicle crash is blocking one lane of traffic on the road. 

The police were on the scene.

The collision was causing tailbacks as far back as the A137 into Ipswich from junction 57 of the A14.

In addition, it caused congestion on Wherstead Road and Hawes Street towards the centre of town. 

