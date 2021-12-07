Crash on Wherstead Road causes traffic problems

Traffic was queuing between the roundabouts on Wherstead Road and Hawes Street this morning - Credit: Timothy Bradford

A crash on Wherstead Road is causing delays for motorists in the area.

A two-vehicle crash is blocking one lane of traffic on the road.

The police were on the scene.

The collision was causing tailbacks as far back as the A137 into Ipswich from junction 57 of the A14.

In addition, it caused congestion on Wherstead Road and Hawes Street towards the centre of town.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

