Cyclist suffers injuries after crash in Ipswich

Published: 1:38 PM May 7, 2021

The crash happened on Felixstowe Road, near Sainsbury's supermarket (stock picture) - Credit: Google

A man has been injured following a crash involving a bicycle and a car in Ipswich, police have said.

Officers were called just before 12.30pm to reports of a crash involving a car and a bicycle on Felixstowe Road at Nacton.

The incident happened near Sainsbury's on the road heading out of town.

The cyclist sustained injuries but they are not believed to life threatening or life changing, a spokeswoman for Suffolk police said.

The East of England Ambulance Service has been contacted.