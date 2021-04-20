News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Cyclist knocked off bike by car between Ipswich and Woodbridge

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 11:53 AM April 20, 2021    Updated: 12:19 PM April 20, 2021
A crash involving a cyclist and a white car happened between Blunt's Wood, Woodbridge and Little Bealings. 

A crash involving a cyclist and a white car happened between Blunt's Wood, Woodbridge and Little Bealings. - Credit: Google Street View

A cyclist who was knocked of his bike was found by a friend lying on a road near Ipswich and Woodbridge. 

The cyclist was heading towards Little Bealings and was close to Blunt’s Wood when he was involved in a collision, at 11.25am on Saturday, April 17, with what he believes was a small white car.

The car - potentially a Fiat Panda – was coming the other way, according to the cyclist.

He was unconscious for a few minutes before regaining consciousness and was found by a friend.

Suffolk police say the victim sustained gravel injuries to his face and his wife took him to hospital for a check-up. 

Anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the male cyclist in a dazed or confused state on the ground should contact Woodbridge police, quoting CAD 224 of 19 April 2021.

You can get in touch on 101, online here and by email.

The independent charity Crimestoppers is 100% anonymously and can be called on 0800 555 111, or via their online form here

