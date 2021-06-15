Published: 10:25 AM June 15, 2021

The scene of the collision at Rushmere Road in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

A woman is today stable in hospital after being seriously injured in a road collision in Ipswich.

The cyclist, in her 40s, was injured in a crash also involving a Hyundai 110 car on Rushmere Road, at the junction with Colchester Road, at 5.40am yesterday.

She was taken to Ipswich Hospital by ambulance and the road was closed following the collision.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, along with anyone driving in the area just prior to the incident who has a dashcam in their vehicle.

Witnesses or anybody with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit quoting CAD 59 of 14 June, via the online contact form on the website. You can also call 101.