Cyclist taken to hospital after collision with coach

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after a collision with a coach on London Road in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after a collision with a coach in Ipswich.

The incident happened on London Road near Crane Hill at 4.50am on Friday morning.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police has said: "Officers are still at the scene.

"The road is partially blocked, but traffic is coping ok.

"We hope to get it cleared by the time it gets busy."

Currently, the extent of any injuries is still unknown.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

