Cyclist taken to hospital after collision with coach
Published: 7:53 AM January 21, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A cyclist has been taken to hospital after a collision with a coach in Ipswich.
The incident happened on London Road near Crane Hill at 4.50am on Friday morning.
A spokeswoman for Suffolk police has said: "Officers are still at the scene.
"The road is partially blocked, but traffic is coping ok.
"We hope to get it cleared by the time it gets busy."
Currently, the extent of any injuries is still unknown.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.
Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.
Most Read
- 1 'I slept at the store' - Teen queues for 14 hours as Tim Hortons opens
- 2 CCTV appeal after cash stolen from ATM dispensing tray at Ipswich store
- 3 Man with foot fetish jailed for sexually assaulting women
- 4 Dog rescued from flat fire
- 5 First look inside Ipswich's new Tim Hortons ahead of opening
- 6 Women suffers leg injuries after crash on village road outside Ipswich
- 7 Tragic loss of 'kind and gentle' Aayush at 17 devastated family
- 8 'Vile violation of trust' - son hits out after carer stole £1,700 from mum
- 9 A14 closed overnight as lorry overturns in multi-vehicle pile up
- 10 Van driver in his 20s dies in Elmswell crash