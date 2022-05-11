Driver injured after three-vehicle crash in Ipswich residential street
Published: 4:41 PM May 11, 2022
Updated: 5:12 PM May 11, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A driver has been injured after a three-vehicle crash in an Ipswich residential street.
The incident happened at about 4.15pm on Wednesday in Defoe Road, off Henley Road.
A crash involving three vehicles was reported to police, with officers, ambulance and two fire crews arriving at the scene.
According to Suffolk police, a woman has suffered a hip injury, although the extent of any injuries are currently unknown.
Defoe Road remains closed following the incident.
A stop was called by Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service just after 5pm.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.
Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.