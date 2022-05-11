News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Driver injured after three-vehicle crash in Ipswich residential street

Tom Swindles

Published: 4:41 PM May 11, 2022
Updated: 5:12 PM May 11, 2022
Defoe Road is blocked after a three vehicle collision

Defoe Road is blocked after a three vehicle collision - Credit: Google Maps

A driver has been injured after a three-vehicle crash in an Ipswich residential street.

The incident happened at about 4.15pm on Wednesday in Defoe Road, off Henley Road.

A crash involving three vehicles was reported to police, with officers, ambulance and two fire crews arriving at the scene.

According to Suffolk police, a woman has suffered a hip injury, although the extent of any injuries are currently unknown.

Defoe Road remains closed following the incident. 

A stop was called by Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service just after 5pm.

