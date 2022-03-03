Warning of delays as 50-tonne yacht escorted to Ipswich Waterfront

A yacht weighing 50,000kg is being escorted along the A14 to Ipswich Waterfront (file photo) - Credit: Archant

Police have warned drivers to expect delays on Suffolk's roads when a 50-tonne yacht is escorted to Ipswich Waterfront.

The 5.35 wide, 21.5m long and 5.3m tall boat is being driven to the marina from Hoveton in the Norfolk Broads at 10am on Monday, March 14.

The boat will arrive at Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: JASON NOBLE LDRS

It will enter Suffolk via the A11 at Red Lodge before joining the A14 southbound.

The yacht will then turn off at the Copdock Interchange before making its way through the town.

