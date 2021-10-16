News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Updated: Bury Road reopened after two car collision near BMW garage

Robbie Nichols

Published: 8:54 AM October 16, 2021    Updated: 3:10 PM October 16, 2021
Suffolk police have attended a two car crash on Norwich Road, Ipswich, near the Hunters BMW Garage.

Police have attended a two car crash on Norwich Road, Ipswich, near the Hunters BMW Garage. - Credit: Google

Bury Road has been reopened after two cars collided near the Hunters BMW Garage at 6.20am today

The police and ambulance service were called to the scene although it is not thought that

The crash caused traffic to be diverted after Bury Road was closed between Hunters Garage and Norwich Road. 

Police requested that drivers avoid the area if possible whilst officers remain at the scene.

Reports indicate that traffic built up on Whitehouse Road while a diversion was in place. 

Suffolk police are asking anyone who has witnessed the accident or has dashcam footage to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 74 of October 16.

