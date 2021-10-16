Updated
Updated: Bury Road reopened after two car collision near BMW garage
Published: 8:54 AM October 16, 2021 Updated: 3:10 PM October 16, 2021
Bury Road has been reopened after two cars collided near the Hunters BMW Garage at 6.20am today
The police and ambulance service were called to the scene although it is not thought that
The crash caused traffic to be diverted after Bury Road was closed between Hunters Garage and Norwich Road.
Police requested that drivers avoid the area if possible whilst officers remain at the scene.
Reports indicate that traffic built up on Whitehouse Road while a diversion was in place.
Suffolk police are asking anyone who has witnessed the accident or has dashcam footage to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 74 of October 16.
