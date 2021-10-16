News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Traffic in Norwich Road diverted via bus lane after two-car crash

Robbie Nichols

Published: 8:54 AM October 16, 2021    Updated: 9:38 AM October 16, 2021
Suffolk police have attended a two car crash on Norwich Road, Ipswich, near the Hunters BMW Garage.

Police have attended a two car crash on Norwich Road, Ipswich, near the Hunters BMW Garage. - Credit: Google

Traffic is being diverted after a road accident in Ipswich this morning.

Police and ambulance were called to the scene at 6.20am in Norwich Road, Ipswich near the Hunters BMW Garage.

Traffic is being directed past the accident via the bus lane, but police have requested that drivers avoid the area if possible whilst police are dealing at the scene.

Injuries are currently unknown.

Suffolk Constabulary are asking anyone who has witnessed the accident or has dashcam footage, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 74 of today, 16th October 2021.

