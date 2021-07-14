Published: 8:32 AM July 14, 2021

Delays are expected on the A12 northbound leading to the Copdock Interchange as rush hour traffic increases.

Queues are building up to the London Road slip road on the A12 with delays of around 15 minutes expected.

There are also reports of traffic building at Junction 56 westbound slip road leading to the A137 due to temporary traffic lights.

Minor delays on the A14 slip roads at the Copdock Interchange are also being reported.



