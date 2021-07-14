News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Delays expected at Copdock Interchange

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:32 AM July 14, 2021   
A barrier near to the Copdock Interchange has been damaged in a car crash

Delays expected at Copdock Interchange - Credit: Picture: ALEXANDER SMITH

Delays are expected on the A12 northbound leading to the Copdock Interchange as rush hour traffic increases. 

Queues are building up to the London Road slip road on the A12 with delays of around 15 minutes expected.

There are also reports of traffic building at Junction 56 westbound slip road leading to the A137 due to temporary traffic lights.  

Minor delays on the A14 slip roads at the Copdock Interchange are also being reported. 


You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The victim, a man aged his 30s, was treated at the scene but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Suffolk Live

Man charged with murder after attack at Ipswich guest house

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
The overgrown property off Broke Hall development is ready for auction.

Overgrown house in desirable Ipswich street up for auction for £125k

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Police in Falcon Street, Ipswich, which has been cordoned off

Suffolk Live | Video

Woman left 'critical' in town centre attack now 'serious but stable'

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
The Army Reserve Centre in Yarmouth Road, Ipswich

Ipswich road cleared after three-vehicle collision

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus