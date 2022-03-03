News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Delays expected on A14 as police escort wide load to Ipswich

person

Tom Swindles

Published: 9:17 AM March 3, 2022
Police are escorting a wide load from Cambridge to Ipswich Waterfront

Police are escorting a wide load from Cambridge to Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: NSRAPT

Delays are expected on Suffolk's roads this morning as police escort a boat along the A14 to Ipswich Waterfront.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said on Twitter the heavy load left Cambridge at 9am. 

It travel via the A1303, Newmarket High Street, the A14 and then Gipping Way in Stowmarket.

Police will then escort it through Needham Market High Street, the B1113 back to A14 and into Ipswich on the A1214.

Minor delays can be expected on the route. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

A14
Suffolk Live News
A14 Suffolk News
Suffolk
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Ipswich Borough Council is taking steps to protect a valuable green lung in the town

Ipswich Borough Council

Council set to buy 'valuable' woodland area in Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 5/11/2020 of a Sainsbury's supermarket at Colton. The boss of Sainsbury's has writt

Retail

Sainsbury's to close three cafés at Suffolk stores

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Teachers spend March 1 striking after disputes with Ipswich School over their pensions.

Teachers stage strike action at Ipswich School

Abygail Fossett

person
Noel Vermilion, of Foundation Street, Ipswich, was given a suspended sentence at Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court

Drunken Ipswich woman scratched and kicked police officers

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon