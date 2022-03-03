Delays expected on A14 as police escort wide load to Ipswich

Police are escorting a wide load from Cambridge to Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: NSRAPT

Delays are expected on Suffolk's roads this morning as police escort a boat along the A14 to Ipswich Waterfront.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said on Twitter the heavy load left Cambridge at 9am.

We will be leaving #Cambridge at 9am escorting this 5.2m wide & 6m high load to #Ipswich Marina.

Via A1303, #Newmarket High St,#A14, thru #Stowmarket on Gipping Way, #NeedhamMkt High St, B1113 to A14, into Ipswich on A1214.

Expect minor delays along route. #CVU #RCRT #PC1787 pic.twitter.com/5sjQlvluQy — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) March 3, 2022

It travel via the A1303, Newmarket High Street, the A14 and then Gipping Way in Stowmarket.

Police will then escort it through Needham Market High Street, the B1113 back to A14 and into Ipswich on the A1214.

Minor delays can be expected on the route.

