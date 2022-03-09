Rail services from Ipswich affected after person hit by train

Rail services from Ipswich to London Liverpool Street are delayed after a person was hit by a train

Greater Anglia said on Twitter the 12.52pm service from Ipswich to London Liverpool Street will be delayed at Romford by 20 minutes following the incident.

12:52 Ipswich to London Liverpool Street is being delayed at Romford and is now expected to be 20 minutes late.



This is due to a person hit by a train. — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) March 9, 2022

The rail firm added the 14.02pm service from London Liverpool Street to Ipswich will be terminated at Colchester.

It will no longer call at Manningtree and Ipswich.