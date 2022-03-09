News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Rail services from Ipswich affected after person hit by train

Published: 2:49 PM March 9, 2022
Ipswich railway station. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rail services from Ipswich to London Liverpool Street are delayed after a person was hit by a train

Rail services from Ipswich to London Liverpool Street have been delayed after a person was hit by a train.

Greater Anglia said on Twitter the 12.52pm service from Ipswich to London Liverpool Street will be delayed at Romford by 20 minutes following the incident.

The rail firm added the 14.02pm service from London Liverpool Street to Ipswich will be terminated at Colchester.

It will no longer call at Manningtree and Ipswich.

