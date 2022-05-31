Live traffic updates as people leave Suffolk Show after busy first day

Traffic is building in and around Ipswich as people start to leave the Suffolk Show - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Traffic is currently building on the A14 and other roads as people head home after the first day of the Suffolk Show.

The show, which aims to celebrate the best of the county, has attracted huge crowds as it returns after being cancelled for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There are currently delays on the westbound carriageway of the A14 before the Orwell Bridge and near the Copdock Interchange.

Traffic is also building on the A12 in both directions near the Seven Hills Interchange.

The AA Traffic Map is also showing some delays on Felixstowe Road.

There has also been a crash on the A140 near Earl Stonham which is causing heavy delays in the area.

The Suffolk Show will be open again tomorrow from 7am, with tickets costing £28.50 for an adult, £23 for over 65s and £9.50 for 15-18-year-olds. Under 15s go free. Parking is also free.

There is plenty of things to do at the show this year and some of it is free.

