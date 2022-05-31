News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Live traffic updates as people leave Suffolk Show after busy first day

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 4:45 PM May 31, 2022
Day one of the Suffolk Show PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Traffic is building in and around Ipswich as people start to leave the Suffolk Show - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Traffic is currently building on the A14 and other roads as people head home after the first day of the Suffolk Show. 

The show, which aims to celebrate the best of the county, has attracted huge crowds as it returns after being cancelled for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There are currently delays on the westbound carriageway of the A14 before the Orwell Bridge and near the Copdock Interchange. 

Traffic is also building on the A12 in both directions near the Seven Hills Interchange. 

The AA Traffic Map is also showing some delays on Felixstowe Road. 

There has also been a crash on the A140 near Earl Stonham which is causing heavy delays in the area. 

The Suffolk Show will be open again tomorrow from 7am, with tickets costing £28.50 for an adult, £23 for over 65s and £9.50 for 15-18-year-olds. Under 15s go free. Parking is also free.  

There is plenty of things to do at the show this year and some of it is free

This story is being constantly updated so check back for more updates.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Show
Ipswich News
Suffolk
A14 Suffolk News

Don't Miss

Police are reminding people to only call them in an emergency

Suffolk Live News

Man arrested in Ipswich on suspicion of murder after fatal stabbing

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The crash hotspots in Ipswich have been revealed

Suffolk Live News

Road near Ipswich town centre closed after crash involving motorcyclist

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Generic - Binmen picture. Council recycling feature at West Norfolk council depot, new 240 litres 'r

Suffolk Live News

When will bins be collected in Ipswich this Bank Holiday weekend?

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Josh Byworth in the doorway of his new independent store, Essential Vintage, in Eagle Street, Ipswich

Retail

'I am so excited': New store owner on his dream come true

William Warnes

person