Updated

Three vehicle crash blocks road near Port of Felixstowe

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:38 AM November 5, 2021
Updated: 8:57 AM November 5, 2021
A three vehicle crash is causing delays in Felixstowe

A three vehicle crash is causing delays in Felixstowe - Credit: Google Maps

A three vehicle crash near the end of the A14 is causing delays around Felixstowe. 

Emergency services were called to the Dockspur roundabout at the junction with Candlet Road and the A14 eastbound carriageway just before 7.30am. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the road is currently blocked with fire and ambulance crews at the scene.  

The extent of any injuries is not yet known. 

Fire crews from Felixstowe, Ipswich East and Princes Street are currently at the scene.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

Suffolk Live
Felixstowe News

