Delays on A14 after four-car crash near Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 5:25 PM July 22, 2022
There are currently delays on the A14 after a crash involving five vehicles near Ipswich

There are currently delays on the A14 after a crash involving four vehicles near Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A crash involving four vehicles has led to severe delays on the A14 near Ipswich. 

Officers were called to the crash in the westbound carriageway near Claydon at about 4.30pm today (July 22).

A Suffolk police spokesman said: "Lane two of the A14 is currently blocked after a crash involving four cars."

The spokesman confirmed that no injuries have been sustained as a result of the crash.

According to the AA Traffic Map there are long delays in the area. 

A14
A14 Suffolk News

