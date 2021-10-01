Severe delays on A14 as car crashes into barrier

Published: 10:39 AM October 1, 2021

Reports of a crash is causing severe delays on the A14 near Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A car has crashed into the central reservation of the A14 near Ipswich, closing one lane of the dual carriageway.

Police were called to the single vehicle crash on the westbound carriageway near the Whitehouse Interchange, just before 9.50am this morning.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that lane two of the carriageway was closed as a result of the crash.

The spokesman added a female driver was out of the vehicle but was limping.

Ambulance crews have been called to the scene.

