News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Breaking

A14 closed after emergency services attend three vehicle crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:39 PM January 9, 2022
Updated: 5:41 PM January 9, 2022
Delays on the A14 after reports of a crash near Trimley St Martin

Delays on the A14 after reports of a crash near Trimley St Martin - Credit: Google Maps

The A14 is currently closed and likely to remain shut "for some time" after a three vehicle crash near Trimley St Martin. 

Emergency services were called to the crash in the westbound carriageway just after 3.40pm today, Sunday, January 8. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The road is closed and is likely to remain closed for some time. 

"No serious injuries have been reported and we are waiting for recovery to arrive."

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were also called to the crash but were not required when they arrived. 

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We are assisting police and ambulance service after the three-vehicle crash."

Motorists leaving Felixstowe are now using alternative routes which is causing roads in the town and Trimley to become heavily congested. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week
  2. 2 A14 closed after emergency services attend three vehicle crash
  3. 3 Five fire crews called as man rescued from water in Ipswich
  1. 4 Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest Covid rates in Suffolk
  2. 5 Seafront area site set for homes and shops or offices
  3. 6 Family who honour mum with lights display among Christmas winners
  4. 7 DIY TV shows are fuelling 'detrimental' Ipswich shipping container home extensions
  5. 8 How a geek shop became a safe place for neurodiverse Ipswich families
  6. 9 Former seaside nursing home to be converted into flats
  7. 10 'Don't make it easy for them': Police advice after spate of car break-ins

Ambulance crews are also at the scene of the crash. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 




A14
Suffolk Live News
A14 Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The woman noticed the plant growing down the side of her driveway

Pensioner mistakenly grows 5ft cannabis plant from spilled bird seed

Abygail Fossett

person
Mason Seymour from Ipswich is missing 

Suffolk Live News

Man found dead in Claydon woodland confirmed to be Mason Seymour

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Signage for the new Honey + Harvey which is set to open in Queen Street, Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

6 new restaurants and eateries opening in Ipswich this year

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Police have released CCTV of a man wanted in connection with a burglary in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Police release CCTV after tip jar stolen from Ipswich fish and chip shop

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon