A14 closed after emergency services attend three vehicle crash

Delays on the A14 after reports of a crash near Trimley St Martin - Credit: Google Maps

The A14 is currently closed and likely to remain shut "for some time" after a three vehicle crash near Trimley St Martin.

Emergency services were called to the crash in the westbound carriageway just after 3.40pm today, Sunday, January 8.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The road is closed and is likely to remain closed for some time.

"No serious injuries have been reported and we are waiting for recovery to arrive."

Traffic on the #A14 in #Suffolk is currently stopped westbound between J59 (#TrimleyStMartin) and J58 (#A12 #A1156) due to a collision. There are 1.5 miles of congestion on approach so please allow extra journey time if in the area. pic.twitter.com/6LrQsmCkAr — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) January 9, 2022

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were also called to the crash but were not required when they arrived.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We are assisting police and ambulance service after the three-vehicle crash."

Motorists leaving Felixstowe are now using alternative routes which is causing roads in the town and Trimley to become heavily congested.

Ambulance crews are also at the scene of the crash.

