Citroën driver taken to hospital after car comes off road

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 4:29 PM June 19, 2021    Updated: 4:53 PM June 19, 2021
Police have been attending a crash in Kesgrave.

Police have been attending a crash in Kesgrave.

A driver has been taken to hospital after his Citroën C4 came off the road at Kesgrave.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the car had continued across the junction of Bell Lane into Foxhall Road and ended up in some trees and bushes.

He has been taken to hospital by ambulance, but there are no details on injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Recovery of the car was underway at 3.30pm and the road is now clear.

