News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Late night crash between car and bus closed central Ipswich road

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 8:30 AM March 18, 2022
A collision between a  car and a bus led to Duke Street in Ipswich being closed for two hours

A collision between a car and a bus led to Duke Street in Ipswich being closed for two hours - Credit: Google Maps

A crash between a car and a bus closed a road near the Ipswich waterfront for two hours last night. 

The incident involved a Renault Clio and happened on Duke Street at around 10.57pm, shutting the road until 1.03am. 

Suffolk Police, the ambulance service and fire crews from Ipswich East and Princes Street responded to the crash.

A police spokesman said some of the passengers in the car reported having neck pain. 

The extent of the injuries is unclear. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.


Ipswich Waterfront
Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News
Waterfront News

Don't Miss

Unit 17 in Ipswich is planning a reopening party for Freedom Day

Cardinal Park

Is Unit 17 being turned into an inflatable park?

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
Terrence Nicholls appeared over video link at the hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday.

Ipswich Crown Court

Man swears at judge during sentencing for breaking woman's jaw

Jane Hunt

person
Daniella Milburn was a devoted mother

'Loving' mum-of-four died in crash while riding a malfunctioning bike

Dominic Bareham

person
Drug dealer Robert Daly from Copdock, near Ipswich, Suffolk

Ipswich Crown Court

Drug dealer from Copdock jailed for two years

Jane Hunt

person