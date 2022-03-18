Late night crash between car and bus closed central Ipswich road

A collision between a car and a bus led to Duke Street in Ipswich being closed for two hours - Credit: Google Maps

A crash between a car and a bus closed a road near the Ipswich waterfront for two hours last night.

The incident involved a Renault Clio and happened on Duke Street at around 10.57pm, shutting the road until 1.03am.

Suffolk Police, the ambulance service and fire crews from Ipswich East and Princes Street responded to the crash.

A police spokesman said some of the passengers in the car reported having neck pain.

The extent of the injuries is unclear.

