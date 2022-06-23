Emergency road closure near Ipswich Hospital due to 'defect' in carriageway

An emergency road closure has been put in place in Woodbridge Road East - Credit: Google Maps

An emergency road closure has been put in place in Ipswich and will affect traffic in a busy part of the town.

The A1214 Woodbridge Road East, near Ipswich Hospital, has been closed to allow Suffolk Highways to investigate a "defect in the carriageway".

⚠️An emergency road closure is being installed along A1214 Woodbridge Road East, #Ipswich to allow our teams to investigate a defect in the carriageway.



Updates will be provided once further details become available, please follow the diversion route. #Suffolk pic.twitter.com/2mMH0z7ZTT — Suffolk Highways (@Suff_highways) June 23, 2022

Road users have been urged to follow the diversion route that has been put in place in the area.

In a tweet, Suffolk Highways said updates will be provided once further details become available.