Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Emergency road closure near Ipswich Hospital due to 'defect' in carriageway

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:49 AM June 23, 2022
An emergency road closure has been put in place in Woodbridge Road East

An emergency road closure has been put in place in Ipswich and will affect traffic in a busy part of the town.

The A1214 Woodbridge Road East, near Ipswich Hospital, has been closed to allow Suffolk Highways to investigate a "defect in the carriageway".

Road users have been urged to follow the diversion route that has been put in place in the area.

In a tweet, Suffolk Highways said updates will be provided once further details become available.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk County Council
Ipswich News

