Emergency road closure near Ipswich Hospital due to 'defect' in carriageway
Published: 11:49 AM June 23, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
An emergency road closure has been put in place in Ipswich and will affect traffic in a busy part of the town.
The A1214 Woodbridge Road East, near Ipswich Hospital, has been closed to allow Suffolk Highways to investigate a "defect in the carriageway".
Road users have been urged to follow the diversion route that has been put in place in the area.
In a tweet, Suffolk Highways said updates will be provided once further details become available.