Anger at 'pitiful' state of Wolsey statue in Ipswich

Published: 5:30 AM August 11, 2021

Cardinal Wolsey covered in mud and by some bricks in St Peter's Street, Ipswich - Credit: Paul Cawthorn

Concern has been expressed over roadworks right next to a statue of one of Ipswich's most famous sons.

Ipswich resident Paul Cawthorn has hit out at Anglian Water following the "pitiful" works beside Cardinal Wolsey's statue in St Peter's Street near the On The Huh restaurant and the junction with Silent Street.

The Thomas Wolsey statue by the Huh in St Peter's Street. - Credit: Paul Cawthorn

Mr Cawthorn thinks Thomas Wolsey, who served as chief adviser to King Henry VIII, would not be proud of his hometown while looking out from his throne.

He added it is a "bad impression" for visitors.

He said: "Wolsey would not like this prolonged mess.

"Must my town continue to be ruined, and for how long?

"St Peter’s Street junction is pitiful, with work apparently abandoned, for now, by builders."

John Norman, Chairman of The Ipswich Society. Picture: SU ANDERSON - Credit: Su Anderson

Ipswich Society's chairman John Norman said it's often with these types of issues a balance for residents.

Mr Norman said it's clear that water mains need fixing and the summer holidays are often the perfect time to get this done for residents.

He added: "But Anglian Water should not put it in so so close to the statue. It's a difficult balance what residents want and pushing up against the statue."

The statue of Wolsey has been in the town for around 10 years after a public subscription was launched to pay for it.

Before former Ipswich School headteacher John Blatchly raised the funds with help from the Ipswich Society and other groups, there were few memorials to Cardinal Wolsey.

"There is the Wolsey Gallery, [the school] and a plaque on number 45 St Nicholas Street," Mr Norman added.

But he adds though the plaque seems to suggest Wolsey lived there, but he was not a resident of this street.

Paul Cawthorn claims the building work in St Peter's Street has been "abandoned". - Credit: Paul Cawthorn

An Anglian Water spokeswoman said: "Our teams are repairing a burst water main on Silent Street in Ipswich.

"This repair has proved complicated due to the presence of multiple utilities, meaning we have needed to close the road.

"Our teams have been working hard on-site to complete the job and get things back to normal.

"The repair is now finished and reinstatement work will be finished by Saturday, with the road back open as usual.

"We'd like to thank our customers and road users for their patience while we carry out this vital work."