Stuck Suez Canal ship delayed to Felixstowe after arriving in Rotterdam

Published: 2:16 PM July 29, 2021

The Ever Given is on its way to Felixstowe but has been delayed again after getting stuck in the Suez Canal. This is the Ever Given in the port in 2020. - Credit: MIKE BOWDEN/CORY BROTHERS

Businesses will have to wait a little longer to get their goods off the Ever Given as it has been delayed yet again.

Four months on from its initial due date in Felixstowe, the famous ship, which got stuck in the Suez Canal causing chaos in global shipping by blocking the Egyptian port, has arrived in Rotterdam.

The Shoei Kisen-owned vessel, one of the largest in the world with more than 18,000 containers, has been at the Dutch port since 5am on Thursday, July 29.

Taiwanese-based Evergreen, who runs the shipping line for the Japanese company, had to delay its calls to ports under its condition of release from the Suez Canal Authority.

Evergreen said in a statement: "The vessel needs to follow the guidance outlined in its seaworthiness certificate to sail at lower speeds and to call only Rotterdam and Felixstowe.

"The usual Hamburg port call will be dropped because of concerns surrounding navigation safety. To comply with the safety requirement, the cargoes planned to be discharged in Hamburg will be unloaded in Rotterdam and transshipped to the destination port."

It will use another one of its ships, the Ever Utile, to take some of its containers to the German port of Hamburg.

Some of its local imports and transshipments will then be coming off at Rotterdam.

After this, it will be able to arrive in Felixstowe to unload more of its cargo.

Photo issued by the Suez Canal Authority showing the view from a boat alongside Ever Given, a giant cargo ship which ran aground in March. - Credit: PA

A statement from Evergreen added: "[They] sincerely appreciates the patience and support of our customers as well as the efforts of all parties concerned."

The Panama-registered ship started its journey to sail first to the Dutch port on Wednesday, July 7.

It was due in Rotterdam on July 22, leaving on July 24 and was meant to reach Felixstowe the same day before heading off on July 25.

The ship ran aground on March 23, completely blocking the major world trade route in Egypt.

The blockage caused a traffic jam of 200 ships in the Red Sea, while others are rerouting around Africa.

Shoei Kisen has paid £84,005,005.12 into a Limitation Fund at the UK's Admiralty Court through a letter of undertaking from the U.K. Mutual Steam Ship Assurance Association Ltd.

It says a claim for the delay must be made on or before September 20.