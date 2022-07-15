Severe delays on Orwell Bridge near Ipswich after car catches fire
Published: 1:45 PM July 15, 2022
- Credit: A14 Traffic Cameras
There are currently severe delays on the Orwell Bridge near Ipswich after emergency services attended a vehicle fire.
Firefighters were called to the vehicle fire in the eastbound carriageway near the Nacton turn-off shortly before 1pm today.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews were called to the vehicle fire near junction A1189.
"Crews used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire."
Police were also called to the scene of the fire, with a spokesman saying there are significant tailbacks as a result of the fire.
According to the AA traffic map, there are delays of about 21 minutes on the eastbound carriageway.
Traffic is queuing back to the Copdock Interchange.