Severe delays on Orwell Bridge near Ipswich after car catches fire

There are currently long delays on the Orwell Bridge after a vehicle caught fire - Credit: A14 Traffic Cameras

There are currently severe delays on the Orwell Bridge near Ipswich after emergency services attended a vehicle fire.

Firefighters were called to the vehicle fire in the eastbound carriageway near the Nacton turn-off shortly before 1pm today.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews were called to the vehicle fire near junction A1189.

There are long delays leading back to the Copdock Interchange - Credit: A14 Traffic Cameras

"Crews used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire."

Police were also called to the scene of the fire, with a spokesman saying there are significant tailbacks as a result of the fire.

According to the AA traffic map, there are delays of about 21 minutes on the eastbound carriageway.

Traffic is queuing back to the Copdock Interchange.