Severe delays on Orwell Bridge near Ipswich after car catches fire

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 1:45 PM July 15, 2022
There are currently long delays on the Orwell Bridge after a vehicle caught fire

There are currently severe delays on the Orwell Bridge near Ipswich after emergency services attended a vehicle fire. 

Firefighters were called to the vehicle fire in the eastbound carriageway near the Nacton turn-off shortly before 1pm today.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews were called to the vehicle fire near junction A1189. 

There are long delays leading back to the Copdock Interchange

"Crews used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire."

Police were also called to the scene of the fire, with a spokesman saying there are significant tailbacks as a result of the fire. 

According to the AA traffic map, there are delays of about 21 minutes on the eastbound carriageway. 

Traffic is queuing back to the Copdock Interchange. 

