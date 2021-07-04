Fire crews helped rescue car from floodwater under A12 bridge

Published: 2:01 PM July 4, 2021

Fire crews were called to the A12 underpass at Capel St Mary - Credit: Google

Firefighters came to the aid of a motorist whose car ended up stuck in floodwater underneath a bridge on the A12 near Ipswich on Saturday morning.

Crews from Princes Street, Ipswich East and Woodbridge stations were called to the scene, underneath the A12 underpass at Capel St Mary, just before 10.50am.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said a total of six engines were initially on standby, but that four appliances actually attended the scene, including the all-terrain Unimog vehicle.

Crews arrived to find a car stuck in about a foot of floodwater, caused by spells of heavy rainfall over the previous 24 hours.

The car was hauled to safety by rescuers just after 10.55am.