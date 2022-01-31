5 roadworks in Suffolk for motorists to avoid this week

Roadworks are taking place across Suffolk this week (file photo) - Credit: Archant

There are plenty of roadworks taking place throughout Suffolk this week - here's five projects for motorists to avoid.

Westerfield Road, Ipswich

Westerfield Road is one of the busiest routes into Ipswich from the villages north of the town, but it is set to be closed for some evenings this week.

It will be shut overnight from 10.30pm on Saturday and 9am on Sunday.

B1067, Bramford

Cadent emergency gas works on the B1067 mean this road just outside of Ipswich will be worked on this week.

The closure is set to be in place until Friday, February 11.

Barton Hill, Bury St Edmunds

A new footpath is still being constructed along Barton Hill in Bury St Edmunds, with the road off the A134 set to closed until April.

The works have seen motorists express their frustrations over the delays being caused.

A134, Bridge Street

The main road between Bury St Edmunds and Sudbury is set to be sealed off to motorists at Bridge Street overnight throughout this week.

The works will take place between 8pm and 6am every weeknight.

The Street, Little Bealings

Access between Great Bealings and Little Bealings with Kesgrave may be limited this week due to emergency UK Power Networks works.

The closure in The Street will be in place until Thursday evening.