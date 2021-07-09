Published: 5:22 PM July 9, 2021

Flooding has led to the closure of the exit ramp of the A12 at Capel St Mary.

Suffolk Highways said an emergency closure had been installed at the underpass to assist Highways England workers while they work to clear the standing water.

With heavy downpours on the forecast, please allow extra time for the drains to clear any standing water before reporting.

Please drive to the conditions and turn your headlights on if required.

For highways related emergencies please call 0345 606 6171. #Suffolk https://t.co/xxzKnXCn1Z — Suffolk Highways (@Suff_highways) July 9, 2021

The road closure is from the A12 going to Capel St Mary.

Drivers are being asked to use an alternative route.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain that is in place until 8pm today.







