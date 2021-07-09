Emergency road closure at A12 underpass due to flooding
Published: 5:22 PM July 9, 2021
- Credit: Suffolk Highways
Flooding has led to the closure of the exit ramp of the A12 at Capel St Mary.
Suffolk Highways said an emergency closure had been installed at the underpass to assist Highways England workers while they work to clear the standing water.
The road closure is from the A12 going to Capel St Mary.
Drivers are being asked to use an alternative route.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain that is in place until 8pm today.
You may also want to watch:
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus