Published: 11:19 AM May 20, 2021

The crash happened in Sproughton Road this morning - Credit: Google Streetview

An ambulance and recovery vehicle have been called to Sproughton this morning after a crash involving a Vauxhall and Ford car this morning.

Suffolk police were called to the scene of the incident in Sproughton Road at 10.30am today.

There were no serious injuries to the two drivers, but an ambulance is on its way to attend.

Both cars are in need of recovery.