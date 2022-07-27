Emergency road closure causing severe delays in Ipswich

Part of the A1156 Fore Hamlet has been closed at the junction with Pownall Road - Credit: Google Maps

An emergency road closure is causing severe delays near Ipswich town centre.

Part of the A1156 Fore Hamlet, near the town centre, has been closed both ways at the junction with Pownall Road.

The closure first started causing delays on Wednesday.

It has been put in place so Cadent Gas can carry out essential maintenance works.

According to one.network, which tracks closures and delays in the UK, the stretch of road will be closed until Wednesday, August 3.

The AA traffic map is showing a build up of traffic in the area, particularly affecting Duke Street and Foxhall Road.