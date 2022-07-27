News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Emergency road closure causing severe delays in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 9:59 AM July 27, 2022
Part of the A1156 Fore Hamlet has been closed at the junction with Pownall Road

Part of the A1156 Fore Hamlet has been closed at the junction with Pownall Road - Credit: Google Maps

An emergency road closure is causing severe delays near Ipswich town centre.

Part of the A1156 Fore Hamlet, near the town centre, has been closed both ways at the junction with Pownall Road.

The closure first started causing delays on Wednesday.

It has been put in place so Cadent Gas can carry out essential maintenance works.

According to one.network, which tracks closures and delays in the UK, the stretch of road will be closed until Wednesday, August 3.

The AA traffic map is showing a build up of traffic in the area, particularly affecting Duke Street and Foxhall Road.

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Fuel prices have started to fall in Suffolk but are still close to record highs

Suffolk Live News

Where to get the cheapest fuel in Suffolk as prices stay high

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The fire started in Gippeswyk Park in Ipswich 

Suffolk Live News

Fire breaks out in Ipswich park overnight

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The Next store on Ipswich Suffolk Retail Park

Retail

Next Outlet store opening on Ipswich Suffolk Retail Park

Dolly Carter

person
Ed Sheeran performs on stage during the Teenage Cancer Trust Concert, at the Royal Albert Hall, Lond

Latitude Festival

Ed Sheeran delights crowd with surprise Latitude appearance

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon