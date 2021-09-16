Two people rescued in four vehicle crash on A14

Published: 10:49 AM September 16, 2021

Two people are trapped in their vehicles following a four vehicle crash on the A14 - Credit: Matthew Usher

Two people have been rescued from their vehicles following a crash on the A14.

Emergency services were called to the crash involving four vehicles on the stretch of road between Seven Hills junction and the A12 junction on Thursday.

The extent of any injuries are not yet known but one man and one woman have been left in the care of the ambulance service.

