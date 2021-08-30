Road into Ipswich closed after motorists injured in collision

Published: 12:00 PM August 30, 2021

Foxhall Road leading into Ipswich has been shut (file photo) - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A busy road leading from the A12 into Ipswich has been closed by police after two cars collided.

Foxhall Road has been shut from the Dobbs Lane junction to the roundabout for the A12, near Martlesham Heath.

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed officers had been called to the scene shortly before 11.30am on Monday.

Foxhall Road, Ipswich closed from junction Dobbs Lane to A12. Please find an alternative route. Police on scene #suffolkroads — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) August 30, 2021

Three fire crews Ipswich East, Princes Street and Woodbridge stations are in attendance, as is the ambulance service.

The police spokesman said the motorists' injuries are not believed to be serious and the road is likely to remain closed while the vehicles are recovered.