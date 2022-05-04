News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Foxhall Road reopens after crash involving Ford Focus

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 6:34 PM May 4, 2022
The incident happened on Foxhall Road in Ipswich

The incident happened on Foxhall Road in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

Foxhall Road in Ipswich has been reopened after a single-vehicle collision led to it being closed. 

This incident occurred at approximately 4.30 pm and involved a Ford Focus car. 

It was attended by Suffolk police and the ambulance service.

One person suffered minor injuries. 

The road was fully reopened by 5.45 pm. Traffic appears to have returned to normal. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Bourne Park in Ipswich is on the list for the £3.5m improvement plan.

Suffolk Live News

Fire crews tackle nearly two-acre blaze at park in Ipswich

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Marcus Bullman getting his back tattooed at Monumental Ink.

Monumental effort gets team tattoo finished in style

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
A man and woman were arrested for theft offences at Co-op in Bramford. 

Suffolk Constabulary

Man and woman arrested after theft from Co-op store

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
See inside this three-bedroom Ipswich property which comes with a £600,000 price tag

See inside 'absolutely enchanting' £600k Ipswich property

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon