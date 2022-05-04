Foxhall Road reopens after crash involving Ford Focus

The incident happened on Foxhall Road in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

Foxhall Road in Ipswich has been reopened after a single-vehicle collision led to it being closed.

This incident occurred at approximately 4.30 pm and involved a Ford Focus car.

It was attended by Suffolk police and the ambulance service.

One person suffered minor injuries.

The road was fully reopened by 5.45 pm. Traffic appears to have returned to normal.

