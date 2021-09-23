Rail services disrupted as line blocked between Ipswich and Needham Market

Published: 10:45 AM September 23, 2021

Rail services between Ipswich and Needham Market have been disrupted - Credit: Archant

Rail services between Ipswich and Needham Market have been blocked due to overhead wire problems.

Trains running between the two stations have been cancelled after Greater Anglia confirmed the issue on Thursday morning.

⚠ NEW: Due to overhead wire problems between Ipswich and #NeedhamMarket some lines are blocked.



Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until further notice. — GA Regional (@ga_regional) September 23, 2021

Greater Anglia said a revised timetable will run and warned disruption is expected until further notice.

Trains running between Norwich and London Liverpool Street in the early afternoon have already been cancelled.