Rail services disrupted as line blocked between Ipswich and Needham Market
Published: 10:45 AM September 23, 2021
Rail services between Ipswich and Needham Market have been blocked due to overhead wire problems.
Trains running between the two stations have been cancelled after Greater Anglia confirmed the issue on Thursday morning.
Greater Anglia said a revised timetable will run and warned disruption is expected until further notice.
Trains running between Norwich and London Liverpool Street in the early afternoon have already been cancelled.