High Street in Walton, Felixstowe, has been closed after the crash - Credit: Google Maps

A major road in Felixstowe has been closed by police after a serious crash.

Suffolk police confirmed High Street in the Walton area of the town was shut at 3.40pm on Monday.

Emergency services remain at the scene.

Road closures are in place and drivers have been advised to find alternative routes.

The conditions of the drivers involved in the crash are not known at this time.