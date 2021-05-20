Orwell Bridge speeds could be limited to 40mph on Friday due to wind risk

Published: 7:01 PM May 20, 2021

Highways England will be monitoring winds speeds on the Orwell Bridge from 7am on Friday - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Highways England has announced it will be monitoring winds and may reduce the speed limit to 40mph on the Orwell Bridge tomorrow.

The announcement follows forecasts of an unusually deep area of low pressure for the time of year, due to move slowly eastwards during Thursday night and Friday.

Inland gusts could reach up to 50mph, while coastal areas could experience winds of 55-60 mph.

Highways England said it would be monitoring wind speeds from 7am on Friday morning.

A tweet, sent on Thursday afternoon, read: "We have a wind risk period tomorrow from 8.30am to 3pm where we will be looking to keep the bridge open but reduce the speed limit on the bridge to 40mph. We will confirm the timings tomorrow morning, and be monitoring the wind speeds from 7am."

Work to install electronic speed limit control signs on the bridge was completed in March.

The new changeable electronic signage allow the bridge to stay open until winds reach 60mph.

The Met Office has predicted mainly overcast weather for the area, with occasionally heavy rain and strong south-westerly winds and falling temperatures.