Woman taken to hospital after car leaves road near Ipswich

Published: 7:39 PM March 12, 2021

The ambulance service was called to the scene - Credit: Archant

A woman was taken to hospital after the car she was driving left a road and ended up in a ditch near Ipswich.

Police were called by the ambulance service, just after 2pm on Friday, to reports of a single vehicle collision on the A1071 at Hintlesham, between Hintlesham Hall and Duke Street.

The car, a Toyota Yaris, left the road and partially entered a ditch.

The road was closed for the vehicle to be recovered.

The female driver, a woman in her 70s, was taken to hospital. It is thought she may have suffered a medical incident before the collision.