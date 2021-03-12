News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Woman taken to hospital after car leaves road near Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 7:39 PM March 12, 2021   
Emergency services rushed to three crashes near Ipswich, Sutton and Lakenheath Picture: SIMON PARKER

The ambulance service was called to the scene - Credit: Archant

A woman was taken to hospital after the car she was driving left a road and ended up in a ditch near Ipswich.

Police were called by the ambulance service,  just after 2pm on Friday, to reports of a single vehicle collision on the A1071 at Hintlesham, between Hintlesham Hall and Duke Street.

The car, a Toyota Yaris, left the road and partially entered a ditch.

The road was closed for the vehicle to be recovered.

The female driver, a woman in her 70s, was taken to hospital. It is thought she may have suffered a medical incident before the collision.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Oak Meadows air ambulance

Updated

Bin man suffers life-changing injuries in bin lorry crash in Kesgrave

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Marcus McKenzie Carlyle Close, Ipswich

'About as low as you can get' – burglar raided Ipswich home as victims...

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Nurse Maria Alexiou preparing a Covid-19 vaccination at the new mass vaccination centre at Connaught

Coronavirus

Healthy people in 20s and 30s receive Covid jab invites

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Orwell Housing has submitted plans for 18 new affordable homes in Prince of Wales Drive Picture: GO

Ipswich Borough Council

Ipswich shops to be demolished for 15 new homes

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon