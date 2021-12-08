Investigation launched after horse killed in crash near Shotley

A horse has sadly died after a crash near Shotley - Credit: Google Maps

An investigation is under way after a horse was killed in a car crash near Shotley.

The crash happened at 6.45am on the B1456 between Shotley and Shotley Gate on Thursday, November 25.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "No arrests were made and a road traffic collision report was completed.

"Further enquiries continue."

Anyone with any information should contact Suffolk police on 101.

