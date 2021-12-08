Investigation launched after horse killed in crash near Shotley
Published: 1:08 PM December 8, 2021
An investigation is under way after a horse was killed in a car crash near Shotley.
The crash happened at 6.45am on the B1456 between Shotley and Shotley Gate on Thursday, November 25.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "No arrests were made and a road traffic collision report was completed.
"Further enquiries continue."
Anyone with any information should contact Suffolk police on 101.
