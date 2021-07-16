News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Family furious at Ipswich day-out ending in parking fine

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 7:30 AM July 16, 2021   
Kevin Young thinks he was wrongly charged at Anglia Retail Park, on the outskirts of Ipswich

Kevin Young thinks he was wrongly charged at Anglia Retail Park, on the outskirts of Ipswich - Credit: Kevin Young

An Ipswich man is angry after his family trip to Anglia Retail Park ended in a £60 parking fine. 

Kevin Young is convinced that on May 22 he typed his registration number when he reached the trampoline and soft play park GoJumpIn correctly so he could get free parking. 

But was dismayed seven days later to be fined for taking his partner and her daughter for a fun day out by Ipserv, who manages the parking at Anglia Retail Park on behalf of Ipswich Borough Council. 

He then appealed to Ipserv, providing receipts for his Gojumpin ticket, and was refused on July 10 as the parking company claims he did not register for free parking for his five-and-a-half-hour recorded stay. 

Mr Young also asked for the CCTV from GoJumpIn to prove that he did enter his car registration but was told this would not be provided as Ipserv has already made their decision.

"Its bonkers really," the accounting assistant said. "I'm trying to prove everything but they're not going to give you the opportunity.

"It doesn't sit well with me.

"I think they're playing hardball."

Anglia Retail Park. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Anglia Retail Park car park is managed by Ipserv and owned by Ipswich Borough Council - Credit: Gregg Brown

A statement by Ipserv stated: "The Anglia Retail Park car park has a maximum stay of three hours parking. The motorist overstayed this permitted period of time.

"He did not enter his vehicle details into the tablet at Go Jumpin and which enables an extension to this permitted parking time. Go Jumpin customers doing such can stay up to seven hours.

"We have extensively checked the records on the tablet, e.g. looking for his registration number, a possibly mistyped registration number, etc., but found nothing relevant.

"The motorist appealed to Ipserv against the Parking Charge Notice and this was declined on 10 July 2021. This was our final decision. He can appeal to the independent parking appeals body POPLA if he so wishes.

"We understand that the motorist subsequently asked to look at Go Jumpin footage of him in their premises. That is a matter between the motorist and Go Jumpin."

If Mr Young appeals again then his charge could increase to £100. 

Ipswich Borough Council
Ipswich News

