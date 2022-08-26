Two drivers injured in crash outside Ipswich which closed road

Foxhall Road outside Ipswich was closed after the crash - Credit: Google Maps

Two drivers suffered injuries in a crash on a road connecting Ipswich and the A12.

Police closed Foxhall Road, between the junctions with the A12 and Bell Lane, on Thursday morning after the two-car crash.

Police shared details of the road closure at 9.18am.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed two drivers were treated at the scene by the ambulance service, having suffered minor injuries.

Their vehicles both required recovery, with the road reopening shortly after 11.35am.

Highways crews were required to clear up an oil spill as a result of the crash, which contributed to the delay in reopening the road.