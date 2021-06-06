Updated

Published: 6:00 AM June 6, 2021 Updated: 8:10 AM June 6, 2021

The transformer that will go over the Orwell Bridge measures 6.67m long, 5.35 m wide and 4.67m high. - Credit: Suffolk Highways

There are delays expected in Suffolk this morning as a massive abnormal load makes its way through the county and up to Cambridgeshire.

The load is a 184 tonne electrical transformer for the National Grid and is being moved from Cliff Quay in Ipswich up to a substation in Burwell, Cambridgeshire.

The load is a 184 tonne electrical transformer for the National Grid and is being moved from Cliff Quay in Ipswich up to a substation in Burwell, Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Suffolk Highways

It measure 6.67m long, 5.35 m wide and 4.67m high.

Preparations have been underway to make sure the load passes easily through the region.

Importantly, the Orwell Bridge will be closed at 9am for 30 minutes as the transformer passes over.

Suffolk Highways have also removed some road signs on Landseer Road and Nacton Road in Ipswich, as well as the A142 Fordham Road, Newmarket.

Once it reaches the west of the county, lanes on the A14 at Newmarket will briefly close to let the load cross over the westbound to eastbound carriageway for the A142 slip road.

Suffolk Highways will be issuing updates on the transformer's location throughout the day on Twitter.

Suffolk and Norfolk Police have arrived for their briefing before we set off for the first leg of the move. @NSRAPT #AbnormalLoad pic.twitter.com/BG6dRdRh7I — Suffolk Highways (@Suff_highways) June 6, 2021

Some rough timings of the load's proposed location have been released but these could fluctuate throughout the day.

Rough timings have been released, but drivers are warned they are highly likely to fluctuate.

8am: Leave Ipswich Port

9.30am: Cross Orwell Bridge

4pm: A14 Crossover

6pm: Navigate Burwell

8pm: Arrive at Substation

The route is:

1. In reverse, exit Cliff quay onto Cliff Road

2. In reverse, turn into Toller Road then Holywells Road. Pull forward onto Landseer Road

3. Negotiate Nacton Road to A1198

4. Negotiate A1198 to A14

5. Negotiate A14 Eastbound

6. Cross the Orwell Bridge (A14)

7. Negotiate A14 Westbound

8. Negotiate A1120 Stowmarket

9. Negotiate A1308 Stowmarket

10. Continue on A14 for 10.3 miles

11. Exit A14 at junction 44

12. Exit A14 at junction 43

13. Exit A14 at junction 42

14. Negotiate A14 Eastbound carriageway in wrong direction under Police rolling roadblock.

15. Negotiate A14 onto A142.

16. Negotiate A142

17. Station Road - B1102

18. High Street, Burwell

19. Reach Road, Burwell

20. Burwell Substation