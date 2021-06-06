Updated
Huge abnormal load to close Orwell Bridge as it heads down A14
- Credit: Suffolk Highways
There are delays expected in Suffolk this morning as a massive abnormal load makes its way through the county and up to Cambridgeshire.
The load is a 184 tonne electrical transformer for the National Grid and is being moved from Cliff Quay in Ipswich up to a substation in Burwell, Cambridgeshire.
It measure 6.67m long, 5.35 m wide and 4.67m high.
Preparations have been underway to make sure the load passes easily through the region.
Importantly, the Orwell Bridge will be closed at 9am for 30 minutes as the transformer passes over.
You may also want to watch:
Suffolk Highways have also removed some road signs on Landseer Road and Nacton Road in Ipswich, as well as the A142 Fordham Road, Newmarket.
Once it reaches the west of the county, lanes on the A14 at Newmarket will briefly close to let the load cross over the westbound to eastbound carriageway for the A142 slip road.
Most Read
- 1 Huge abnormal load to close Orwell Bridge as it heads down A14
- 2 Former Woodbridge police station will be used to house asylum seekers
- 3 Man arrested on Felixstowe seafront for allegedly possessing imitation weapon
- 4 Missing teenager from Kesgrave found
- 5 Bar and club owners 'fed up' as reopening plans set to be delayed
- 6 Isaacs to open plant-based café on the Waterfront
- 7 Mum who discovered talent for baking after quitting her job opens park cafe
- 8 WATCH drone footage of abnormal load driving over Orwell Bridge
- 9 'Most wonderful' new teacher Anna shortlisted for top award
- 10 Cancer patient fined twice by Ipswich Hospital under ANPR parking system
Suffolk Highways will be issuing updates on the transformer's location throughout the day on Twitter.
Some rough timings of the load's proposed location have been released but these could fluctuate throughout the day.
Rough timings have been released, but drivers are warned they are highly likely to fluctuate.
- 8am: Leave Ipswich Port
- 9.30am: Cross Orwell Bridge
- 4pm: A14 Crossover
- 6pm: Navigate Burwell
- 8pm: Arrive at Substation
The route is:
1. In reverse, exit Cliff quay onto Cliff Road
2. In reverse, turn into Toller Road then Holywells Road. Pull forward onto Landseer Road
3. Negotiate Nacton Road to A1198
4. Negotiate A1198 to A14
5. Negotiate A14 Eastbound
6. Cross the Orwell Bridge (A14)
7. Negotiate A14 Westbound
8. Negotiate A1120 Stowmarket
9. Negotiate A1308 Stowmarket
10. Continue on A14 for 10.3 miles
11. Exit A14 at junction 44
12. Exit A14 at junction 43
13. Exit A14 at junction 42
14. Negotiate A14 Eastbound carriageway in wrong direction under Police rolling roadblock.
15. Negotiate A14 onto A142.
16. Negotiate A142
17. Station Road - B1102
18. High Street, Burwell
19. Reach Road, Burwell
20. Burwell Substation