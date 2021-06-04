Delays after collision blocks lane on Orwell Bridge outside Ipswich

Published: 1:21 PM June 4, 2021

A lane of the A14 Orwell Bridge outside Ipswich has been blocked due to a collision.

Highways England said on Twitter that the incident happened between junctions 56 and 57 of the westbound carriageway at around 1pm.

#A14 westbound J57 to J56 there is a traffic collision blocking lane 1, police are at scene , please take care in the area. #ipswitch @NSRAPT — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) June 4, 2021

Officers from Suffolk police have called to the scene.

The conditions of the motorists involved in the collision are not currently known.

The AA traffic map is suggesting vehicles are able to pass at an average speed of 10mph.