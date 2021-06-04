News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Delays after collision blocks lane on Orwell Bridge outside Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:21 PM June 4, 2021   
Highways England believe the bridge will remain open Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A lane of the A14 Orwell Bridge outside Ipswich has been blocked

A lane of the A14 Orwell Bridge outside Ipswich has been blocked due to a collision.

Highways England said on Twitter that the incident happened between junctions 56 and 57 of the westbound carriageway at around 1pm.

Officers from Suffolk police have called to the scene.

The conditions of the motorists involved in the collision are not currently known.

The AA traffic map is suggesting vehicles are able to pass at an average speed of 10mph.

