Ipswich road to A14 blocked after collision between two cars

Matthew Earth

Matthew Earth

Published: 5:25 PM August 5, 2021   
The incident happened near Bourne Bridge in Ipswich, which leads to the A14

The incident happened near Bourne Bridge in Ipswich, which leads to the A14 - Credit: Google Maps

Traffic is building in Ipswich in rush hour after two cars collided near Bourne Bridge, which leads to the A14.

Officers from Suffolk police were called to the incident in Wherstead Road, near Fox's Marina and Boatyard, at around 5pm this evening.

A police spokesman said the entrance to the marina had been blocked following the collision.

Police said the motorists involved in the collision are not believed to have suffered any injuries.

The AA traffic map is suggesting traffic is building in the area as the vehicles are recovered.



Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

