All road closures announced for Ipswich half marathon
The Larking Gowen Ipswich Half Marathon is set to return later this month after being postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The event will start at 9.30am on Sunday, October 23, and the route starts and ends at the home of Ipswich Town Football Club.
Runners will see the sights of Ipswich including the Waterfront, Orwell Bridge and the town centre, with some roads being closed at 4am to accommodate the event.
The half marathon was due to take place on Sunday, September 11, however, following the news of the Queen's death, the event was postponed.
Roads closed between 4am and 3pm
- Sir Alf Ramsey Way
- Russel Road
- Constantine Road
Roads closed between 8.30am and 10.15am
- Buttermarket
- Dogs Head Street
- Falcon Street
- Princes Street
- Queen Street
- Tavern Street
- Upper Brook Street
Roads closed between 8.30am and 10.30am
- Duke Street
- Eagle Street
- Fore Street
- Grimwade Street
- Lower Brook Street
- Lower Orwell Street
- Myrtle Road
- Rope Walk
- Star Lane
Roads closed between 8.30am and 11am
- Cliff Lane
- Cliff Road
- Common Quay
- Holywells Road
- Neptune Quay
- Patterson Road
- Wherry Quay
Roads closed between 8.30am and 12.15pm
- The Street