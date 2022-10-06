All road closures announced for Ipswich half marathon

All the road closures have been announced for the Ipswich Half Marathon - Credit: Archant

The Larking Gowen Ipswich Half Marathon is set to return later this month after being postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The event will start at 9.30am on Sunday, October 23, and the route starts and ends at the home of Ipswich Town Football Club.

Runners in a previous Ipswich Half Marathon - Credit: Archant

Runners will see the sights of Ipswich including the Waterfront, Orwell Bridge and the town centre, with some roads being closed at 4am to accommodate the event.

The half marathon was due to take place on Sunday, September 11, however, following the news of the Queen's death, the event was postponed.

Roads closed between 4am and 3pm

Sir Alf Ramsey Way

Russel Road

Constantine Road

Roads closed between 8.30am and 10.15am

Buttermarket

Dogs Head Street

Falcon Street

Princes Street

Queen Street

Tavern Street

Upper Brook Street

Roads closed between 8.30am and 10.30am

Duke Street

Eagle Street

Fore Street

Grimwade Street

Lower Brook Street

Lower Orwell Street

Myrtle Road

Rope Walk

Star Lane

Roads closed between 8.30am and 11am

Cliff Lane

Cliff Road

Common Quay

Holywells Road

Neptune Quay

Patterson Road

Wherry Quay

Roads closed between 8.30am and 12.15pm

The Street



