News > Traffic & Travel

Person trapped after single-vehicle crash near Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:59 AM January 31, 2022
The A1101 near Bury St Edmunds is currently closed after a single vehicle crash

The B1080 near Ipswich is closed after a single vehicle crash - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A road near Ipswich is currently closed as emergency services work to free a person from their vehicle. 

Fire, police and ambulance crews were called to the crash at 9.40am today, Monday, January 31. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the B1080 is closed at Freston and is due to be closed at Woodlands. 

They added that the casualty - the driver- has severe back pain. 

Fire crews from Ipswich East, Princes Street and Holbrook are currently in attendance. 

The East of England Ambulance service has been approached for a comment. 

