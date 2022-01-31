Person trapped after single-vehicle crash near Ipswich

The B1080 near Ipswich is closed after a single vehicle crash - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A road near Ipswich is currently closed as emergency services work to free a person from their vehicle.

Fire, police and ambulance crews were called to the crash at 9.40am today, Monday, January 31.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the B1080 is closed at Freston and is due to be closed at Woodlands.

They added that the casualty - the driver- has severe back pain.

Fire crews from Ipswich East, Princes Street and Holbrook are currently in attendance.

The East of England Ambulance service has been approached for a comment.

