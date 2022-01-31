Person trapped after single-vehicle crash near Ipswich
Published: 10:59 AM January 31, 2022
- Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN
A road near Ipswich is currently closed as emergency services work to free a person from their vehicle.
Fire, police and ambulance crews were called to the crash at 9.40am today, Monday, January 31.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said the B1080 is closed at Freston and is due to be closed at Woodlands.
They added that the casualty - the driver- has severe back pain.
Fire crews from Ipswich East, Princes Street and Holbrook are currently in attendance.
The East of England Ambulance service has been approached for a comment.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.
Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.