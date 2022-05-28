Road near Ipswich town centre closed after crash involving motorcyclist

A road near Ipswich town centre is currently closed while emergency services attend a single vehicle crash - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A road near Ipswich town centre is currently closed while emergency services attend a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcyclist.

Officers and paramedics were called to the crash in Berners Street at about 3.40pm today, Saturday, May 28.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the road is expected to remain closed for some time while emergency services carry out investigations.

The spokesman was not able to confirm the extent of any injuries at this time.

