News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Road near Ipswich town centre closed after crash involving motorcyclist

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 5:23 PM May 28, 2022
The crash hotspots in Ipswich have been revealed

A road near Ipswich town centre is currently closed while emergency services attend a single vehicle crash - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A road near Ipswich town centre is currently closed while emergency services attend a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcyclist. 

Officers and paramedics were called to the crash in Berners Street at about 3.40pm today, Saturday, May 28. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the road is expected to remain closed for some time while emergency services carry out investigations. 

The spokesman was not able to confirm the extent of any injuries at this time. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 


Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Marks & Spencer has announced the closure of 32 of its stores, with both Suffolk stores surviving 

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk M&S stores to stay open as Colchester shop closes down

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A Mercedes and Vauxhall were left on their roofs after a crash in Woodbridge Road, Ipswich

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Mercedes and Vauxhall flip over after crash in busy Ipswich road

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
The incident happened in Nansen Road in Ipswich, Suffolk police said

Suffolk Live News

Teenage boys arrested after police seize suspected class A drugs in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Daniel Read was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court

Cannabis dealer jailed after being caught with drugs in Range Rover

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon