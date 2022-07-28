Driver and passenger taken to hospital after five-car crash in Ipswich
Published: 12:56 PM July 28, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
Two people were taken to hospital after a crash involving five cars in a residential street in east Ipswich.
The incident happened in Bloomfield Street, off Spring Road near Ipswich Hospital, shortly after 6pm on Wednesday.
A Suffolk police spokesman said Skoda Fabia crashed into a parked car, which in turn caused three other parked cars to be damaged.
Four of the five vehicles required recovery as a result.
The driver and the passenger of the Skoda were both taken to hospital for treatment.
Police believe the driver suffered a medical episode prior to the crash.
Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD 334 of July 27.