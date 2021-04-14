Delays expected in Ipswich as police escort 59-tonne boat

Published: 5:45 PM April 14, 2021

Motorists have been warned to expect delays in Ipswich on Thursday morning as police escort a 59-tonne boat to the waterfront.

Officers from Suffolk police will help to escort the 24.8m long boat through the town tomorrow, as the 5.2m wide load completes its journey from Oundle in Northamptonshire.

The boat will enter Suffolk via the A14 at Newmarket, before leaving the dual carriageway to join the A1308 and B1113 through Needham Market and Bramford.

It will then join the A1071 and enter Ipswich via London Road and West End Road, through to Bridge Street and Haven Marina.

Alternatively, police say the boat may be escorted via Hadleigh Road due to roadworks.

The escort will begin at the Cambridgeshire border at 9am, although police have not provided a timeframe for when it is due to arrive in Ipswich.

Overall, the boat measures 5.2m wide, 5.9m high, 24.8m long and weighs 59,000kg.